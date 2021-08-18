BitDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.00 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003653 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $360.16 million and $62.00 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

