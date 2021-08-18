BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.01.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 100,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 120,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

