BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BL stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,961.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,857 shares of company stock worth $11,380,140 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

