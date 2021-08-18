BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSU. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

