Blend Labs Inc’s (NYSE:BLND) Quiet Period To Expire on August 25th

Blend Labs’ (NYSE:BLND) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Blend Labs had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Blend Labs’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NYSE:BLND opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

