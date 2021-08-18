BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.16.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$46.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.61. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$50.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

