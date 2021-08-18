BMO Capital Markets Trims Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price to $80.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the LED producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

