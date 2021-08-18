Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 10,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.