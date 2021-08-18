Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.64. 143,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

