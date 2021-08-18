Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $54,854,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,515. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

