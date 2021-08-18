Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,502. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $233.25 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Boqii worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

