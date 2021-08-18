Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BPF.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.19. 11,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,064. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.35.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

