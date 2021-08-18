Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 963 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

