Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

EPAY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 22,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

