Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.