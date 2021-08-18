Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 2,557 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 161,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

