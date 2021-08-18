Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 155.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $132.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,707. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

