Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

