BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

