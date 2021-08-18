BPI Energy Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BPIGF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,330. BPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
BPI Energy Company Profile
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.