Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.