Brokerages Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Geron posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $407.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 532.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Geron by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Geron by 6,572.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Geron by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

