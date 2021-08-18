Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.63. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $316,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,966 shares of company stock valued at $11,912,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL opened at $48.82 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.60.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

