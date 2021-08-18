Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $78.53 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

