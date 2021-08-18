Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.93. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,999. PPG Industries has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.