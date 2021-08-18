Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNG. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

