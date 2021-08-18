Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.14. 7,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.87. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

