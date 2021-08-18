Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.92. CRA International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,644. CRA International has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $680.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

