Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.55.

Shares of GLOB opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.72. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 73.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Globant by 101.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Globant by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

