Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 8,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

