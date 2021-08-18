Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,317 shares of company stock worth $1,767,080. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 78,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

