Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,321. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $4,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

