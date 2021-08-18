Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.75 Million

Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce sales of $95.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.50 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $76.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several research firms have commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 100,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of 338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

