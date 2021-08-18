Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 47,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,901. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 388,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

