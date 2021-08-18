Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) PT at $13.00

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.88. 67,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,887. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

