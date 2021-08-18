Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $64.56

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 30,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -88.90. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $50,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.