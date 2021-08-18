Brokerages Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Target Price at $24.50

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $31,723,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $26,387,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

