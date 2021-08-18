Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $48.55

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,600. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

