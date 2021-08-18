Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $35.75

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
