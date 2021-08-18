Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $35.75

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.