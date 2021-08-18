Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

INZY stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $356.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

