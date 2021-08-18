Brokers Issue Forecasts for Telos Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of TLS opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Telos by 373.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

