Brokers Offer Predictions for CS Disco Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CS Disco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CS Disco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

