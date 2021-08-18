Brokers Set Expectations for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

