Brokers Set Expectations for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMPL. Guggenheim began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

