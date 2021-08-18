Brown University Makes New $455.78 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,386,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,784,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 75.5% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown University owned 1.03% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

OWL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 15,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,706. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

