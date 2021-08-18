BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

