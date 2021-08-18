Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.67.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HOM.U traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.56. The company has a market cap of C$452.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Insiders purchased a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last ninety days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.