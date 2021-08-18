BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $813,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 178,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

