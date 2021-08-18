BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 1.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.77. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,488. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.