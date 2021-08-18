C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

